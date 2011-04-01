European indices post positive gains for April start

With the month of March behind us and a negative close on both the FTSE 100 and Dax indices, the start of April brings a shine as market rallies on the first day of the month. Historically the first three days tend to be positive for indices and today has certainly delivered a nice gain so far. At the close of March The FTSE 100 lost -1.4% whilst the Dax lost -3.18% and meanwhile across the waters the US Dow Jones gained a small margin of 0.76%. Currently the FTSE is looking to head back towards its upside target of 5950 – 6117. If cleared then 6245 could become the next objective. For the US Dow Jones the index is likely to be heading towards 12545 as the main objective. It will be interesting to see if the indices will be able to stay above these levels for April.

Commodities

Crude Oil for May delivery posted solid gains closing at $106.72 with a gain of +8.19% and set to continue higher as long as the contract can hold above its Pivot Low of $102.70 If successful then the price objective of $111.30 could become a strong possibility. Both the short term and intermediate term trends remain bullish. Meanwhile Gold also managed to pull in +2.03% edging higher towards the all important $1,500 level. The days ahead will need to see the metal hold onto $1,411 to maintain positive momentum.

Currencies

GBP/USD started the morning on a positive note but facing a technical barrier at 1.6114 has pushed the currency lower. Support levels are coming in at 1.6022 and lower key support at 1.5987 if weakness continues through the afternoon session. EUR/USD will need to hold above 1.4142 and 1.4121 if the currency is to reverse its recent bearish move from the 1.4233 high. Meanwhile the USD/JPY continues to reach towards the recent February high of 83.98 with an objective if cleared to target 85.75.