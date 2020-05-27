Europe Points To Mildly Positive Start On Recovery Optimism Despite Rising US Sino Tensions

The mixed picture painted from vaccine optimism, from cautiously encouraging Chinese data and concerns over US -Chinese tensions is setting the scene for a mixed session. European and US futures are pointing to a mildly stronger start on the open. The US Dollar is pulling safe have bids, the traditional safe haven gold is slipping lower for a third straight session, finding support at $1700.

Oil fails to break $35

Oil is also pulling lower on Wednesday, after gaining just shy of 4.5% across the past two sessions, although failing to test resistance at $35. WTI is currently down 0.7% highlighting the fragility of its recovery.

In the US we are heading into peak demand season just as states are easing lock down restrictions and reopening. New York, is expected to reopen in June. Even so, demand across the year is expected to be down around 30% as people stay close to home. Souring US – Chinese relations are also bringing a negative tone to oil trading.



FTSE levels

The FTSE is set to open 0.7% higher on the open around 6110. It trades above its 20 & 50 sma on 4 hour chart, a bullish sign.

Immediate support can be seen at 6045 (overnight low) and 5890 (low 22nd May) and 5660 (low 14th May).

Immediate resistance can be seen at 6168 (yesterday’s high), 6210 (high 12th April) and 6459 )high 6th March)