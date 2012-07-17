Euro Wastes no Time with Bernanke 8217 s Silence

Bernanke resorts to the familiar method of reiterating the Fed’s willingness to do more if required by the labour market without necessarily signalling any imminent […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 17, 2012 11:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bernanke resorts to the familiar method of reiterating the Fed’s willingness to do more if required by the labour market without necessarily signalling any imminent action. Although the speech was not all “more of the same” from Bernanke as he did not list the tools available to the Fed (more asset purchases, altering guidance on policy accommodation and lowering rates paid on reserves), these items were mentioned in the Q&A session.

Euro is the biggest victim of Bernanke’s silence, losing nearly a full cent to reach $1.2205 after Bernanke’s text hit the wires. The single currency faces increasing macro, fiscal and structural challenges deemed required to extend its decline below $1.20 and towards the $1.18 levels of two years ago when eurozone problems were far less pronounced than they are today. Short of an aggressive round of outright asset purchases from the Fed and a third LTRO (this time at 0.75%), the single currency’s days above $1.20 may become numbered. The question then remains, to what extent will any central bank-driven euro bounce remain short-lived? And with a stimulus package from China becoming more imminent, chances for coordinated global interventions become inevitable.

Gold’s underperformance relative to oil since late June (Gold fell 10% vs. oil) reflects markets’ disappointment with Bernanke’s June testimony, which was signalled no immediate signs for any QE. Gold is now hitting new lows for the day at $1572 after Bernanke remained muted on any further outright asset purchases-the very policy action, which proved positive for metals between March and June. Every gold trader is aware of the crucial 100-week moving average (now at 1551) remaining supported since 2008. The path of least resistance remains to sell the rebounds back to $1550s as long as the Fed sticks with Operation Twist. A shock-&-awe coordinated intervention from the world’s central banks is looking like the only solution for gold to reverse its 12-month trendline and regain the $1700 level.

A potential calendar inconvenience for the Fed is that the next FOMC meeting of Jul 31-Aug 1st, occurs two days prior to the release of the July employment report. The last three payrolls reports have shown 3 consecutive monthly readings below 100K. The last time this happened was in May-August 2011, right when Operation Twist was announced. One main difference between then and now is that weekly jobless claims are about 10% below where they were last summer. With jobless claims down 44% from their March 2009 high, they are closer to the 50% peak-to-trough declines seen prior to each of the last three recessions. Should the Fed opt to do nothing at the August 1st meeting and the jobs reports shows no cogent improvement from the last three reports, the month of August may promise to repeat the market damage seen in August 2011, until the Fed save the day with Operation Twist (which was considered as a positive novelty back then).

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.