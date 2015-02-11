Euro consolidates as we await Euro group meeting results

The euro has been consolidating this week as the Eurogroup outcomes seem to be the main focus, with the EU targeting a Greek debt deal […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 11, 2015 9:18 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro has been consolidating this week as the Eurogroup outcomes seem to be the main focus, with the EU targeting a Greek debt deal by next week. With little data out today to have an influence over the direction, all we can do is wait to hear from the meetings today.

Cable had a good rally yesterday to break the mould of the recent downward trend, but was still a way off from Friday’s pre non-farm payrolls high. However, with stronger than expected manufacturing data out yesterday, it seems to be clawing back some ground.

With no data out today from the UK, we look to tomorrow’s quarterly inflation report, with expectations of the CPI to stay low as the price of oil causes lower global deflation pressures. Beyond this, we look to this  returning towards 2%.

The Bank of Japan’s Kuroda gave the important signal yesterday that there was no backlash from the G20 about the depreciation of the Yen, which saw USD/JPY back in a bid tone and trade just below the 120 handle.

 

 

EUR/USD
Supports  1.1280-1.1240-1.1200  | Resistance 1.1350-1.1390-1.1425

 

 

USD/JPY
Supports  118.65-117.90-117.41| Resistance 119.90-120.40-121.10

 

 

GBP/USD
Supports 1.5210-1.5160-1.5130 | Resistance 1.5290-1.5330-1.5370

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.