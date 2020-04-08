EURAUD on the radar following ratings cuts

In yesterday’s article, we outlined a roadmap for the ASX200 to continue its recovery from its March low, albeit in a manner that would prove to be at times both violent and choppy due to a series of aftershocks stemming from COVID-19 crisis. This morning, aftershocks have been felt.
Firstly global credit rating agency Fitch downgraded the big four Australian banks' credit rating to A+ with a “negative” outlook, due to risks of rising bad debts and lower profits. This follows Australia’s banking watchdog APRA, warning yesterday that banks should cut dividend payments until there is clearer economic certainty.

April 8, 2020 1:30 AM

In yesterday’s article, we outlined a roadmap for the ASX200 to continue its recovery from its March low, albeit in a manner that would prove to be at times both violent and choppy due to a series of aftershocks stemming from COVID-19 crisis. This morning, aftershocks have been felt.

Firstly global credit rating agency Fitch downgraded the big four Australian banks' credit rating to A+ with a “negative” outlook, due to risks of rising bad debts and lower profits. This follows Australia’s banking watchdog APRA, warning yesterday that banks should cut dividend payments until there is clearer economic certainty.

Not to be outdone by a rival rating agency, S&P has this morning cut Australia’s AAA credit rating outlook to “negative” from “stable”. The cut is in response to a stalling domestic economy and the big increase in federal government spending designed to help insulate the economy and support workers during the slowdown.

While these developments are not entirely unexpected, it has translated into selling of the Australian banking sector this morning as viewed by the share price of Westpac falling over -3.6% at the time of writing. Negative sentiment has also flowed through into the currency and the Australian dollar is trading lower against both the U.S. dollar and the Euro.

In this light, EURAUD is a currency pair that warrants further investigation. The 22 big figure retracement from its March 1.9799 high to the overnight 1.7550 low is viewed as a correction (Wave iv) following the pairs impulsive run higher from 1.6100 to 1.9799 (Wave iii).

The formation of a loss of momentum candle at the 1.7550 overnight low warns the corrective pullback is close to completion. Should EURAUD hold above 1.7550 and then push/close above short term resistance at 1.7760/90 it would be initial confirmation that the uptrend has resumed with scope to upside targets at 1.8030/50 and then 1.8550.

From a risk-reward perspective, this an attractive trade, although we would like to remind in the current volatility to reduce position size accordingly.

EURAUD on the radar following ratings cuts

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 8th of April 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD analysis: Momentum fades for cable as focus turns to key US data
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:47 AM
GBP/JPY teases 2015 high post BOJ, Crude oil eyes $77: European open
Today 05:18 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225 whipsawed as BOJ provides few clues on rate hike timeline
Today 03:59 AM
ASX 200 priced for perfection nearing tricky technical test
Today 01:22 AM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones leave dubious candles at record highs
Today 12:57 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.