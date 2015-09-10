EUR USD poised for major decline

It is just one week before next Thursday’s potentially pivotal US FOMC statement and federal funds rate announcement, where the Fed will announce its decision […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 10, 2015 4:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It is just one week before next Thursday’s potentially pivotal US FOMC statement and federal funds rate announcement, where the Fed will announce its decision as to whether or not it will raise interest rates and, if not, create further speculation as to the possible timing of a future rate hike. Fluctuations in market expectations for this rate hike have long driven short-term oscillations in the value of the US dollar against other major currencies, but have mostly supported and propped up the greenback. Whether or not interest rates are raised next week, a broad market assumption is that an initial rate hike will likely take place either by the end of this year or early next year.

As for the euro, one week ago the European Central Bank (ECB) issued a statement during its press conference that left interest rates unchanged at record low levels, lowered its inflation and economic growth forecasts, and indicated a willingness to extend its bond purchasing program if needed.

As interest rates are the primary driver of currency valuation, this dichotomy between the US and the Eurozone with respect to probable interest rate momentum should serve to apply continued long-term pressure on the EUR/USD currency pair.

With the distinct possibility of additional ECB quantitative easing and continued low interest rates in the Eurozone, as well as the probability of an impending interest rate hike in the US, the directional bias for the EUR/USD continues to be strongly to the downside.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

From a technical perspective, EUR/USD has been consolidating for the past week in a relatively tight trading range above major support around the 1.1100 level. The currency pair is also trading just above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which have converged for the first time since June of last year. The current consolidation occurs within the context of a two-and-a-half week retreat from late August’s high above 1.1700.

Currently, EUR/USD has formed a rough inverted flag pattern which, if broken to the downside, could provide the momentum to move the currency pair significantly lower. With any sustained breakdown below the flag pattern and the 1.1100 level, as well as the noted moving averages, the key downside price target for the short-term continues to reside around the 1.0800 support level, last re-tested in mid-July. On a longer-term basis, continued declines for the currency pair should target further downside support around the 1.0500-area lows. Current upside resistance on any further rebound remains around the 1.1400 price level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.