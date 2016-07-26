EUR USD on the verge of breakdown

EUR/USD has been trading in a relatively tight consolidation for the past month since the immediate aftermath of June’s Brexit vote, when the currency pair […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 26, 2016 10:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD has been trading in a relatively tight consolidation for the past month since the immediate aftermath of June’s Brexit vote, when the currency pair plunged sharply below a large parallel uptrend channel. That plunge brought EUR/USD back down to establish a key support zone around the 1.0900-1.0950 area. This support zone is technically significant in that it is also around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the entire uptrend within the parallel channel, from December’s 1.0500-area low up to May’s 1.1600-area high.

As of Tuesday, EUR/USD is sitting just on top of this support zone and continues to carry a bearish bias in the wake of the channel breakdown. Last week, while the European Central Bank (ECB) opted to keep monetary policy unchanged as expected, refraining from announcing any post-Brexit stimulus for the time being, the ECB remains dovish and ready to implement further potential easing measures in coming months. This likelihood of additional near-term easing in the Eurozone continues to exert pressure on the euro.

When this euro pressure is combined with potentially a more hawkish Federal Reserve in Wednesday’s FOMC statement, the US dollar could be further boosted, resulting in a sharp EUR/USD breakdown below current support around 1.0950. Likely contributing to a more hawkish tone from the Fed are: recently improving US economic data, record-breaking highs in US equity markets, and diminished concerns regarding the European fallout over Brexit.

In the event of such a breakdown that is driven by continued monetary policy divergence between the ECB and Fed, the next major downside target continues to be at the key 1.0800 support level. Any further downside move below 1.0800 could then begin to target the critical 1.0500 support level once again.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.