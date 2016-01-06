EUR USD off lows but remains pressured under 1 0800

EUR/USD began the new year by dipping under major support around the 1.0800 level, which is also where its 50-day moving average is currently situated. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 6, 2016 7:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD began the new year by dipping under major support around the 1.0800 level, which is also where its 50-day moving average is currently situated. It has since followed through on that downside move by sinking further under 1.0800 as the dollar continued to strengthen and the euro was hit on Tuesday by weaker-than-expected inflation (CPI) data.

Prior to the current support breakdown, EUR/USD had been in consolidation above the 1.0800 support level and generally sandwiched between two major moving averages – the noted 50-day to the downside and the 200-day to the upside. With this consolidation and major support now tentatively broken to the downside, the currency pair could have significantly further to fall.

Wednesday afternoon saw a modest lift for EUR/USD as the US dollar pulled back due to the release of the minutes from December’s FOMC meeting. In those minutes, it was revealed that some members expressed concern over low inflation and felt some unease with regard to raising interest rates, even though the vote to hike rates turned out in the end to be unanimous.

Despite this moderate rise, the longer-term directional bias for EUR/USD remains bearish in light of continuing divergent monetary policy between the Fed and ECB, as well as the clear long-term downtrend for the currency pair.

If EUR/USD manages to continue trading below the key 1.0800 level and 50-day moving average, now as resistance, the next major downside target remains around the 1.0500 support level, which was last approached in early December. On any further breakdown below March’s sub-1.0500 low, longer-term downside targets stand at 1.0200 and parity.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.