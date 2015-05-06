EUR USD maintains rebound strength

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) has maintained its recent rebound from long-term lows in the face of a continued pullback in US dollar strength. Having […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 6, 2015 3:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) has maintained its recent rebound from long-term lows in the face of a continued pullback in US dollar strength.

Having hit a two-month high of 1.1289 late last week, after having risen sharply from a 1.0500-area low for the preceding two weeks, EUR/USD is currently approaching a re-test of last week’s high.

Mid-March and mid-February saw a rough double-bottoming pattern around the noted 1.0500 support area. This chart pattern occurred after a long and sustained bearish trend from the 1.4000-area high in May of last year down to mid-March’s new 12-year low of 1.0461.

2015-05-06-EURUSD daily chart

 

The current rise during the past three weeks has been the most pronounced rebound that the currency pair has seen for the past year.

Now caught between two major support/resistance levels – 1.1100 support to the downside and 1.1400 resistance to the upside – the currency pair is trading at a critical juncture.

Any pronounced breakdown below 1.1100 support could begin to re-assert EUR/USD’s bearish trend, with the next major downside target back down around the 1.0800 level. Any move above 1.1400 to further boost the current rebound should meet major upside resistance around the 1.1640 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.