EUR USD drops to 1 0500 support target and new 12 year low

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) has dropped down to its 1.0500 support target, dipping slightly below it on Thursday before making a modest rebound. This […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 12, 2015 2:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) has dropped down to its 1.0500 support target, dipping slightly below it on Thursday before making a modest rebound. This now establishes a new 12-year low for the exchange rate.

This most recent plunge within the past two weeks brought the currency pair out of a consolidation that spanned most of February, and subsequently prompted a continuation of the sharp bearish trend that has been in place for the past ten months, since the 1.3993 high in early May of last year.

EUR/USD daily chart 12.3.15

 

In the process of this plunge, EUR/USD declined rapidly to hit two major downside targets this week, including 1.0800 and the noted 1.0500 level.

With bearish momentum within an extended downtrend firmly in place, the embattled currency pair could likely have significantly further to fall before establishing any sustainable bottom.

Any further slide below 1.0500 could pressure EUR/USD towards its next major downside target at 1.0200, and then the key psychological point of parity (1.0000).

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.