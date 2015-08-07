EUR USD dives after non farm payrolls and rate hike implications

The non-farm payrolls and unemployment data reports were released by the US Labor Department on Friday morning. 215,000 jobs were added in July, slightly missing […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2015 3:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The non-farm payrolls and unemployment data reports were released by the US Labor Department on Friday morning. 215,000 jobs were added in July, slightly missing consensus estimates of 222,000. The unemployment rate remained steady at 5.3%, in-line with expectations. Average hourly earnings remained at 0.2%, also in-line with expectations.

While the actual payrolls number fell short of consensus estimates, the employment data may be considered solid enough to imply a potential Fed rate hike in September. This implication prompted a rapid surge in the US dollar shortly after the data release and a resulting drop in the EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

This drop brings the currency pair closer to its downside support target around the 1.0800 level. For the past two months, EUR/USD has been trading in a clear downtrend within the larger context of a long-term bearish trend that has been in place for more than a year. The short-term trend has displayed a classic case of lower highs and lower lows descending from mid-June’s high around the 1.1400 resistance area.

The last major high within this downtrend was in late July around the 1.1100 resistance level, which was also around the key 50-day moving average.

Both technically and fundamentally, EUR/USD should be due for a new lower low below the noted 1.0800 support level, especially in light of an impending Fed rate hike and today’s employment data that helped provide some further rationale for a sooner rate hike.

In the event of a breakdown towards this lower low under 1.0800, the next major downside target is around the 1.0500 level, which is the area of March’s twelve-year low and the site of a rough double-bottoming pattern in March and April. A further break below 1.0500, which would confirm a continuation of the long-term downtrend, could pressure EUR/USD towards further downside support around the 1.0200 level.

To the upside, major resistance on any rebound remains around the noted 1.1100 price level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.