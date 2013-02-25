EUR JPY Rebounds to Resume Bullish Bias after Pullback

EUR/JPY (daily chart) as of February 25, 2013 has tentatively rebounded after dipping below key support in the 123.00 price region. This rebound has brought […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 25, 2013 2:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/JPY (daily chart) as of February 25, 2013 has tentatively rebounded after dipping below key support in the 123.00 price region. This rebound has brought price back up to reach the 125.00 handle after hitting a multi-year high at 127.69 three weeks ago and then pulling back in a flag-like pattern formation below 123.00 support (which is also in the vicinity of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the last major bullish run from the 113.50 area). This occurs within the context of an exceptionally strong bullish trend which has been in place since July 2012 and which accelerated substantially to the upside in November 2012.

The bounce to the upside today formed a gap up to the upper border of the flag formation, where price has met some limited resistance. In the event of a strong breakout above this pullback pattern, the clear upside objective once again resides around key 128.00 resistance. A bullish trend continuation would be confirmed on a breakout above 128.00, with a further upside objective around 131.00 resistance. To the downside, major support on the existing pullback continues to reside around the 123.00 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.