EUR JPY poised for high volatility on Bank of Japan decision

The Bank of England (BoE), European Central Bank (ECB) and most recently, the US Federal Reserve, have all issued their most recent monetary policy statements […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 28, 2016 10:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of England (BoE), European Central Bank (ECB) and most recently, the US Federal Reserve, have all issued their most recent monetary policy statements in the past two weeks. All of these three major central banks opted for inaction – the BoE and ECB refrained from implementing post-Brexit stimulus measures for the time being while the Fed again deferred a long-postponed rate hike. Friday finally brings the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) highly-anticipated policy statement, which will most likely buck this recent trend of inaction.

On Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed an unexpectedly sizable 28 trillion yen government stimulus package, which placed immediate pressure on the BoJ to follow suit by expanding its stimulus program. The key question weighing now on the global markets, and the yen in particular, is the extent to which the central bank will cooperate with Abe’s aims to boost Japanese economic growth.

Most analysts expect some form of stimulus from the central bank, including possible asset purchases and/or a further interest rate cut, but the uncertainty lies in the magnitude of these actions. This magnitude will likely serve as one of the main drivers of market movement on Friday and into next week for both the Japanese yen and major equity markets. Of course, in the very unlikely event that there is no BoJ action at all, volatility in the markets should be particularly pronounced, potentially leading to a dramatic surge for the yen.

As usual, USD/JPY will be one to watch, as it can serve as a good barometer of yen movement. Another key currency pair that should also see high volatility during this event, however, will be EUR/JPY, especially since Friday also brings a solid series of European economic data.

In the event of more comprehensive stimulus than expected from the BoJ on Friday, the yen will likely be pressured to retreat sharply, pushing EUR/JPY to rise and extend its rebound from recent multi-year lows. In the opposite event of a substantially lighter stimulus package that disappoints Abe and other Japanese government officials, the yen could resume its longer-term strengthening, potentially pressuring EUR/JPY to continue its downtrend of the past year.

This EUR/JPY downtrend is clearly framed by two key trend lines that have shown an acceleration of the bearish trend this year. Most recently, the currency pair established a post-Brexit multi-year low around 109.50 in late June. This was followed by a rebound within the past three weeks that boosted EUR/JPY up to a key 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level before falling back.

Currently, in the immediate run-up to the BoJ policy statement, the currency pair is bumped up against its 50-day moving average to the upside. To the downside is the major 115.00 support level. Depending on the outcome of the policy statement, any surprise could likely lead to a breakout price move. With less-than-expected stimulus, EUR/JPY could break down below 115.00, which could put it on track to target downside support around 111.00, followed by a potential resumption of the entrenched bearish trend. With more-than-expected stimulus, EUR/JPY could rise above its 50-day moving average, in which case, the next major resistance targets are around the 119.00 level, followed further to the upside by the noted accelerated downtrend line.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.