EUR JPY near multi year lows ahead of ECB

EUR/JPY initially extended this week’s retreat on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s highly anticipated European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and press conference. Early on Wednesday, the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2016 3:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/JPY initially extended this week’s retreat on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s highly anticipated European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and press conference. Early on Wednesday, the currency pair hit an intraday low just slightly above 123.00, which is not far off from late February’s new multi-year low near 122.00 support. These lows have not been seen since April of 2013.

The ECB is expected to announce additional monetary policy easing measures on Thursday, including further asset purchases and another negative deposit rate cut. These stimulus actions have long been awaited in the face of weak inflation and lagging economic growth.

In the event that these expectations are fulfilled as anticipated, EUR/JPY could break down to new lows, especially if the yen remains relatively strong and supported as it has since early February. Recent yen strength has been due in large part to global economic developments that have fostered a fairly persistent “risk-off” sentiment in the financial markets this year, despite the current rebound in equities.

In this scenario, EUR/JPY could likely fall below the noted 122.00 multi-year support level, confirming a continuation of the entrenched bearish trend, which could then target the next major support objective at the key 119.00 level.

In an opposite scenario, the ECB may potentially disappoint euro bears by easing less than expected, as what occurred back in early December of last year. On the day of that December press conference, EUR/JPY shot up by more than 400 pips to the 134.00-area before gradually paring those gains over subsequent weeks. If a disappointment occurs once again on Thursday, EUR/JPY could rise significantly off its lows, but should be faced by major resistance around the 126.00 level if such a rally develops.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.