EU ministers meet again to discuss Greek bailout

EU ministers are set to meet again to discuss Greece’s bailout.


November 26, 2012 10:15 AM
The major eurozone benchmarks have opened the week's first trading session lower as European Union (EU) finance ministers meet for the third time to discuss Greece's bailout situation.

Two debates last week on the matter failed to reach a consensus, resulting in dampened confidence in the fiscal unity of the 27-member-state region.

Greece is due some €31 billion (£25 billion) in bailout funding, but this cannot be released until financial decision-makers give the country the green light.

According to prime minister Antonis Samaras, the nation is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy without with rescue funding, as the government's coffers have run dry.

However, French finance minister Pierre Moscovici is optimistic, as he told BFM Television last night (November 25th): "I think that, in effect, we are very close to a solution."

At 09:45 GMT, all of the major eurozone stock indices were lower, with the DJ Eurostoxx 50 sliding by 0.4 per cent to 2545.9 points, while the Bel 20 in the meeting's host city of Brussels lost 0.4 per cent to 2397.5 points.

Learn about the markets and find spread betting tips at City Index.

