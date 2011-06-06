EU indices flat to negative as jobs data continues to weigh

European indices swung between flat to negative territory as Friday’s very poor US jobs data continued to weigh on sentiment. The FTSE 100 and DAX […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 6, 2011 3:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European indices swung between flat to negative territory as Friday’s very poor US jobs data continued to weigh on sentiment. The FTSE 100 and DAX indices traded largely in flat territory and within tight trading ranges, whilst the French CAC lost 0.3% to start the week on the backfoot.

US non-farm payrolls were shockingly bad and reinforced fears that the US economic recovery is slowing quickly. Naturally this is therefore convincing some traders to refrain from adding too much risk to their portfolios as we head into the summer months where low volumes could make trading more volatile.

On the flip side to this point however is the fact that the FTSE 100 recovered most of the payroll induced sharp losses going into the close on Friday and with there being a lack of economic data due out today, this could certainly free up the hands of bargain hunters later in the session, particularly with the UK index trading at levels which have seen support in the past.

Sector-wise pricing trends paints a picture of defensive strategies being employed by traders. We have the pharmaceutical and tobacco sectors higher in trading, whilst gold prices have also seen support and are threatening to break out to new five-week highs above the $1550 level.These are all typical safe haven asset classes which traders traditionally seek in times of economic undertainty.

On the upside however is Glencore, the world’s largest listed commodities trader, whose shares have benefitted from a positive note from Deutsche Bank. The bank initiated the guidance on the stock with a ‘buy’ and a price target of 650p. Analysts at the bank stated their belief that ‘the stock will re-rate as the market gains more confidence in the sustainability of this business.’

On the downside were shares of Lloyds Banking Group, Hochschild and SuperGroup, with the latter falling 3.9% on fears that the fashion retailer may be losing its edge after giving online customers a 20% off voucher over the weekend. Naturally given the ‘super’, pun intended, share price rise since the IPO launched last year, where shares trebled, investors have been used to good news from the firm. However, since the last trading update disappointed, investors fear that the change of stance to offer discounts may be a sign of weakening demand. Shares have now fallen nearly 40% in the last month alone, trading below the psychologically important £10 level for the first time since September last year.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.