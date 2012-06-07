EU & Germany Discuss Ltd Spanish Bailout. Germany and the European Union officials are exploring options to rescue Spain’s banking sector even though Madrid has not yet requested assistance and resists to be placed under international supervision. “EU officials are also debating the size of the loans needed. Senior Spanish banking executives have put the figure at about €40bn, but EU officials are looking at plans that are at least double that.



EUR/USD

Range: 1.2540 – 1.2584

Support: 1.2550

Resistance: 1.2585

Euro-dollar closed in NY at 1.2570, off recovery highs of 1.2587 as risk was given a boost on market chatter of global stimulus plans. The rate initially squeezed down to 1.2565 before getting a fresh lift on release of stronger than forecast Australian employment data. However, despite the decent demand, and the tempting target of stops placed above 1.2600, the rate struggled ahead of the NY high, topping out at 1.25859 as it met straight euro-dollar sales, along with euro-Aussie selling. The rate drifted lower through the balance of the overnight session, touching a low of 1.2557, trading around 1.2564 into early Europe. Markets remain on headline watch for direction, the current risk on tone awaiting some confirmation of risk aid for Spain. Offers remain in place from 1.2585 through to 1.2600, with stops above. Further stops noted above 1.2630 and 1.2650. Support now seen towards 1.2550 and further at 1.2530-1.2520.

GBP/USD

Range: 1.5431 – 1.5492

Support: 1.5404

Resistance: 1.5510

Cable closed in NY at 1.5495, off a late recovery high of 1.5504 (NY high 1.5516). The rate continued its corrective pullback in early Asia, touching a session low of 1.5470 before picking up fresh demand. The recovery back to the opening highs around 1.5494 was seen on the release of strong Australian jobs data as it boosted the underlying risk-on tone. Cable drifted off highs, easing back to earlier lows at 1.5470 before settling between 1.5470-1.5480 into Europe. BoE MPC rate decision today most expect rates to remain on hold but there is speculation we could seen an increase in QE by stg50bln. Resistance placed at 1.5510, 1.5543 with support at 1.5404, 1.5371.

AUD/USD

Range: 0.9881 – 0.9968

Support: 0.9933

Resistance: 0.9972

Aussie closed in NY at 0.9926, with rate correcting back from session highs of 0.9933 after the Aussie dollar had seen decent inflows through Wednesday, initially on release of strong GDP data and then via a generally boosted risk-on tone. The rate continued this correction into early Asian trade, the rate trading down to 0.9875 before recovering to 0.9880 into Australian jobs data release. Another strong set of data spiked the rate to an eventual high of 0.9967 before upside momentum faltered. The rate pulled back to 0.9940 before picking up fresh demand into Europe, edging back above 0.9960. Resistance now looks at 0.9972, 1.0036 and support holding initially at 0.9933, then 0.9869 and further 0.9805.