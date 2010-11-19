Equities slide amid low volumes as China raises reserve ratio

European equity markets reversed much of yesterday’s gains amid light volumes and lingering concerns over the debt problems facing Ireland. The continued lack of time […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 19, 2010 12:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European equity markets reversed much of yesterday’s gains amid light volumes and lingering concerns over the debt problems facing Ireland. The continued lack of time frame to the resolution has led to increasing volatility in equity markets, the continued uncertainty has seen yesterday’s relief rally all but eroded.

Further investor jitters emerged as China announced it was raising its reserve ratio by 50 basis points as of November 29th. The markets have been anticipating tightening measures from China for some time, and an increase in the amount of reserves Chinese Banks must hold is just that. Initial market reaction seemed bearish but such measures may yet be viewed positively. An increase in reserve ratio will take some time to come to fruition, and if successful in its aim as a tightening measure, it could be preventative of the muted interest-rate rise. Arguably a rise in reserve ratio could be the lesser of two evils; which in turn may drive the market higher in the short term.

Bucking the bearish trend, software developer Autonomy headed the FTSE leader board up 3.5% in early trading, as speculative rumours swirled that the company could be an acquisition target from across the pond. Autonomy has been the subject of tenuous bid rumours for months and despite protests that it is still in the market for its own acquisition, investors still see the firm as vulnerable to a possible predatory bid. Technology compatriot Arm also marked the card with a 1% rally, investors buoyed by rumours that Arm could team up with Google on the Google TV offering, comments last night from Arm CEO suggested links between the two firms were ever strengthening on development work.

Support services firm Capita continued yesterday’s slide after Thursday’s update, Capita is one of many firms who have and are likely to suffer from the drive to reduce public expenditure, and confirmation of subdued revenue growth yesterday has led to downgrades from leading brokers.

A lack of macro data from the US is likely to cause markets to drift on light volumes, with investors focus remaining in Europe where a continued lack of resolution could see a slow but gradual sell off as invertors reduce positions ahead of the weekend.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.