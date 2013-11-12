EDF Energy confirms price rise

EDF Energy is raising energy bills by nearly four per cent.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2013 1:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EDF Energy has announced today (November 12th) it is raising its average gas and electricity prices by close to four per cent.

The company stressed the price rise is around "half" of that revealed by its rivals in the last few weeks and explained it is not passing on green taxes to customers.

Changes to bills will come into effect on January and will see the new average standard variable price become £1,300, which is a rise of £49 a year.

EDF chief executive Vincent de Rivaz called for the industry to "challenge the cost and affordability" of government green schemes, adding: "Something can and must be done for consumers."

The firm is following suppliers such as British Gas and npower, which have both put up the price of gas and electricity in the last few weeks.

Following the announcement from EDF Energy, its share price was slightly down this morning, dropping by 0.35 per cent by 10:53 GMT.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.