EDF Energy confirms price rise

EDF Energy has announced today (November 12th) it is raising its average gas and electricity prices by close to four per cent.

The company stressed the price rise is around "half" of that revealed by its rivals in the last few weeks and explained it is not passing on green taxes to customers.

Changes to bills will come into effect on January and will see the new average standard variable price become £1,300, which is a rise of £49 a year.

EDF chief executive Vincent de Rivaz called for the industry to "challenge the cost and affordability" of government green schemes, adding: "Something can and must be done for consumers."

The firm is following suppliers such as British Gas and npower, which have both put up the price of gas and electricity in the last few weeks.

Following the announcement from EDF Energy, its share price was slightly down this morning, dropping by 0.35 per cent by 10:53 GMT.

