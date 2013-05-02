ECB Drops Spread to 2008 Lows

The ECB slashes the lending-deposit rates spread to the lowest level since 2008 as an effort to lift emergency lending Today’s dual rate cuts (-25 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 2, 2013 4:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The ECB slashes the lending-deposit rates spread to the lowest level since 2008 as an effort to lift emergency lending

Today’s dual rate cuts (-25 bps in the refinancing rate to 0.50% and -50 bps in the lending  rate to 1.00%) reduce the spread between the lending rate and the deposit rate to 1.0% from 1.50%.

The spread between the lending (emergency) rate and the deposit rates — known as the corridor rate– is now at its lowest since 2008 (Oct, Nov & Dec 2008), a time when the ECB rushed to reduce the cost of emergency loans (and catch up with the Fed’s aggressive easing) at the peak of the global financial crisis.

The ECB’s rate cutting decision targets the economy, rather than liquidity conditions, reflecting the decline in Eurozone CPI to 33-month lows (the biggest monthly point-drop since July 2009), the dual contraction in Germany’s manufacturing and services sectors, the seventh quarterly growth contraction in Spain as well a new record unemployment rate of 26.7% in the Eurozone’s fourth largest economy.

Today’s decisions focus on the banking sector, while any measures aimed at shorting up assistance to small & medium enterprises (SMEs) are likely to be taken in next month’s governing council meeting, which coincides with staff quarterly projections. By then, it would be clearer whether German GDP growth had posted a second quarterly negative decline, following the -0.6% in Q4 2012.

Euro: More Inaction
We expect further weakness towards the 1.2920-30 territory following the fourth failed attempt to follow up above the all-important 100-day moving average. The consolidation between $1.2850 and $1.3200 will likely prevail as the weakening position of the Fed hawks counters the loosening of austerity rules. Any prolonged declines are likely to encounter buying pressure at the important 1.2850s—the trend support extending from the low of July 2012.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.