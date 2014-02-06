ECB disinflation brushoff supports euro

Another ECB press conference sends the euro higher as European Central Bank president Draghi did not share markets’ concerns with prolonged declines in inflation. Not […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 6, 2014 3:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Another ECB press conference sends the euro higher as European Central Bank president Draghi did not share markets’ concerns with prolonged declines in inflation. Not only Draghi he touted the benefits of low inflation on real incomes, but also explained falling prices to be largely a result of weak energy prices and concentrated in bailout countries. The conference appeared to suggest the ECB is in no hurry to use up its eroding interest rate armory to tackle disinflationary without using loan- enhancing measures such as conditional LTRO.

Unlike in the December meeting, the current ECB decision follows a broadly positive string of German and pan-Eurozone data, namely the highest manufacturing PMI in 3 years for Germany and Eurozone at 56.5 and 54.0 respectively (compared to the ISM’s 51.3 in the US), the highest German IFO figures in 3 years and highest German ZEW survey in 10 years.

The ECB’s forward guidance has been limited to maintaining a downward bias on interest rates and keeping the door open for negative refinancing rate. But reiterating the forward guidance without credible hints at additional easing no longer does the trick. And the euro is where the ECB wants it.

LTRO with a twist

Eurozone dynamics continue to reveal the rare combination of broad-based improvement in business surveys, falling sovereign bond yields and lingering risk of disinflation. Such a contrast between stable market metrics/recovering macro dynamics and slowing prices is likely to eventually put the onus back on the LTRO option with a twist (requiring banks to spend proceeds in the economy & not just for buying bonds for carry trade purposes), particularly due to falling liquidity at the ECB. But note that as long as markets are not undergoing the tightness of summer 2012, then an LTRO announcement would be EUR- positive – as was seen after the announcement of late 2012.

Euro at risk from Yellen’s testimony

Euro’s upward momentum could well be extended towards 1.3650s on any downside surprise from Friday’s jobs figures, but Tuesday may trigger fresh losses if Fed Chairwoman Yellen’s Congressional testimony signals the likelihood of further tapering ahead despite the recent developments in emerging markets and gloomy data from US manufacturing. Next support emerges at 1.3280.

ECB rates & EONIA

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.