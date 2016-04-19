ECB Ahead Will EUR USD finally breakout above resistance

With the latest German ZEW Economic Sentiment data coming out even more optimistic than expected, and US economic data in the form of building permits […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 19, 2016 10:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With the latest German ZEW Economic Sentiment data coming out even more optimistic than expected, and US economic data in the form of building permits and housing starts coming out significantly worse than expected, a stronger euro and falling dollar prompted EUR/USD to surge on Tuesday, partially recovering from the sharp pullback of last week.

For more than the past four months, EUR/USD has been trading within a rising trend. This highlights a generally weakening dollar since the end of last year as the Federal Reserve has become increasingly dovish since its December rate hike, and firmer footing for the euro despite a European Central Bank (ECB) that has not been shy about instituting additional stimulus measures. Tempering those measures, however, were comments last month by ECB President Mario Draghi that indicated the central bank would look to avoid further rate cuts going forward. Those comments should be put to the test this Thursday, when the ECB will announce its rate decision and hold its usual press conference to discuss current monetary policy. Clearly, if the central bank abides by Draghi’s indication that there will be no further rate cuts, the euro should continue to be supported. In contrast, any dovish departures from Draghi’s earlier assertions should likely be met by accelerated euro-selling.

During much of the first half of April, EUR/USD had risen to bump up against major resistance around the 1.1450 level, a price area that has been tested and respected on numerous occasions in the past year. The noted pullback last week, however, prompted a sharp retreat from that resistance. Now that the currency pair has once again begun to rise, the 1.1450-area resistance continues to be the upside level to watch. In the event of continued dollar weakness in the near-term, as well as the absence of any dovish surprises from the ECB on Thursday, a sustained breakout above this resistance could go on to target the next major upside objective at the 1.1700 level, which was the area of the intermediate high reached in August 2015.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.