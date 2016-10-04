EasyJet s chance to find firmer ground

Airlines are notable laggards among European stocks, even as economic data show few ill effects from the Brexit vote. EasyJet is this week’s case in point.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 4, 2016 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Airline shares remain notable laggards among European stocks, even as economic data continue to show few ill effects from the Brexit vote.

 

Low-cost carrier easyJet is this week’s case in point ahead of a trading update on Thursday.

 

Reuters’ index for the region’s carriers is 30% lower this year, but like other underperforming industries, airlines trace long-standing pressures further back than 23rd June.

Paradoxically, low fuel prices, which on the surface ought to have provided a tailwind, have brought more turbulence.

There’s been a jump in capacity growth on European routes, putting market expansion at a 10-year high, according to recent Deutsche Bank research.

The bank expects seat capacity to grow around 8% between September and March 2017.

Make that over-capacity.

Airlines have become more bullish about passenger growth, as travellers become more cautious, after high-profile terrorism attacks and other disasters, exacerbated by air traffic controller strikes in France.

Ticket prices have come under pressure.

British-based carriers, with the most sizeable revenues in sterling have a further challenge as the pound has churned close to 30-year lows since late-June.

Europe’s second-largest carrier is also the largest European airline without an administrative base within the single-currency area, and investor concerns that it may lose its EU safety certification coverage have combined with worries that Europeans won’t make as many EU-UK trips.

 

Consequently, among Europe’s airline stocks, easyJet’s 42% slide makes it the worst performer this year.

easyjet_wizz_airfrance-rebasing-chart-1430bst-4th-october-2016

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

 

In July, the group’s CEO Carolyn McCall said conditions were the toughest she’d experienced since taking the helm six years ago, with weak sales and sliding passenger yields forcing the group to scrap profit forecasts.

Market forecasts have duly declined. Last November, the market was expecting pre-tax profits as high as £746m, according to Thomson Reuters data. Forecasts of underlying profits for the year to end-September have now come down to £519m.

 

But are they still too high?

 

Robust airfares shown in UK August inflation data contrast with recently reduced passenger forecasts by airline food providers like Elior Group and SSP Group.

Understandably, easyJet is under pressure to reinstate guidance.

Its first chance to do so will be Thursday’s pre-close trading update, ahead of final earnings on 15th November.

A continued lack of guidance could push the shares back down to the 3-year lows seen in July. Endorsement of slashed consensus wouldn’t be great. But absent a severe deterioration in the outlook, clarity could set a floor for the stock over the medium term.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.