Durable goods to complete the rout

The market in Asia remains subdued as the NZD continued to trade under pressure following dovish comments from the RBNZ which has the led the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2015 2:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The market in Asia remains subdued as the NZD continued to trade under pressure following dovish comments from the RBNZ which has the led the market to price in a rate cut for June.

The euro continued to trade with high volatility as early European trading witnessed a sharp rally to overnight highs of 1.0850 on short covering flows. The German IFO index reiterated the same pattern as the ZEW survey as the headline number beat expectations of 107.90 from 108.60 although the components revealed a mixed picture as the current assessment rose to 113.9 from 112 as expectations dropped 4 tenths to 103.50. The IFO economists then initiated a rally to 1.09 as they described the prospects for the German Economy to remain ‘very good’ as a ‘low’ Euro exchange rate is compensating for sluggish growth in some areas.

The Eurogroup meeting then reversed the euro rally as they described a huge gulf of differences between Greece and their creditors with the meeting in Riga concluding in true European fashion. The can was kicked further along the street as the spokesman concluded that further negotiations will continue at the next meeting in May, as the single currency dropped back to 1.0820 on the continued uncertainty surrounding a messy Grexit.

The focus this afternoon will be on the durable goods data from the US and if the weather improvements can spark a Q2 growth recovery. The market is looking for a rebound to 0.6% from -1.4% in February.

 

 

EUR/USD
Supports 1.0780-1.0650-1.0505 | Resistance 1.0900-1.-1.1005-1.1200

 

 

USD/JPY
Supports 118.80-118.30-117.50 | Resistance 120.00-120.85-121.55

 

 

GBP/USD
Supports 1.5050-1.4980-1.4800 | Resistance 1.5170-1.5270-1.5400

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.