Draghi versus Germany

FX markets have been trading in relatively tight ranges overnight as we await the ECB decision today at 12.45pm. The stakes have increased for further […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 4, 2014 10:02 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX markets have been trading in relatively tight ranges overnight as we await the ECB decision today at 12.45pm. The stakes have increased for further stimulus measures to be announced in the form of sovereign debt purchases following Super Mario’s speech at the Frankfurt Banking Congress on November 21st (speech below). The research pieces tend to suggest that at most we get a further cut in the ECB deposit rate (currently -20bp) whilst abolishing the 10 basis point mark-up that applies to the TLTRO loan mechanism scheme. In terms of expectations, 84% of banks polled by Reuters expect that QE will be announced in Q1 2015 and most likely at the next meeting on the 22nd of January as the ECB highlight will continue to sight downside risks to the inflation forecast and GDP today. The market will be looking for a pre-announcement similar to what we learnt in June with regards to the ABS purchase programme, so look for a commitment that preparation work related to the purchase of sovereign bonds has intensified.

ECB President Mario Draghi on Friday Nov 21st:

“Both economic theory and international experience suggest that the magnitude of portfolio balance effects is a function of the size of the central bank’s balance sheet. As this effect stems from the displacement of portfolios, it is logical that the greater the purchases, the greater the displacement across asset classes. This is why the Governing Council has communicated its expectation that the combination of all the decided measures will expand the Euro-system’s balance sheet towards the levels prevailing in early 2012. And in this context, the addition of purchases of covered bonds to our ABS purchases will allow us to conduct interventions on a scale that will achieve the intended effects in terms of portfolio rebalancing and signalling. Let me underline however that contingent on outcomes, we are committed to recalibrate the size, pace and composition of our purchases as necessary to deliver our mandate. This is why the Governing Council has tasked ECB staff and the relevant Euro-system committees with ensuring the timely preparation of further measures to be implemented, if needed.

The AUD couldn’t buck its bearish trend despite stronger data releases in the form of retail sales and the trade balance. The former came in at 0.4% versus the 0.1% expected, as the trade deficit declined from 1.8 billion to 1.3 billion. Local Australian banks joined the increasing view that the RBA will start cutting rates in Q1 2015.

USD/JPY trades close to 120 as support for PM Abe increases following the latest polls in Japan suggesting that Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party could increase their seats in the lower house to 300 from 294, which would suggest reforms will be easier to pass.

 

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2290-1.2225-1.2120  | Resistance 1.2330-1.2385-1.2425

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports 119.70-119.20-118.85   Resistance 120.05-120.30-121.00

 

 

GBP/USD

Supports 1.5620-1.5585-1.5535  Resistance  1.5720-1.5760-1.5820

 

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.