Draghi causes Euro to hit new four year low

As the new the year begins for the financial markets, the Euro hit a new four year low against the USD of $1.2033 thanks to the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 2, 2015 9:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As the new the year begins for the financial markets, the Euro hit a new four year low against the USD of $1.2033 thanks to the ECB’s Mario Draghi, who stated that the risk of the ECB failing its mandate is higher now than six months ago.  Currently the EUR/USD is trading around $1.2050 and investors are seeing further weakness.

The Pound has been very choppy over the holiday period as thin trading made the pricing of the pair jumpy and economic data out today could make these jumps more exaggerated than normal.  This morning UK manufacturing PMI is the main market mover and the data had been expected to come in at 53.7 from a previous reading of 53.5. However, manufacturing growth slowed unexpectedly to 52.5, which hit the pound as a result to see the GBP/USD pair trading below $1.5550.

The first US data of the year is also set to be with us later this afternoon, with the ISM manufacturing PMI expected to be  weaker at 57.6 from a previous  reading of 58.7.

The markets are expected to be trading a little on the thin side of volume until next week, when normal services resumes.

 

 

EUR/USD

Supports  1.2075-1.2060-1.2045  | Resistance 1.2100-1.2120-1.2130

 

USD/JPY

Supports 119.75-119.60-119.50 Resistance 120.00-120.15-120.30

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.5570-1.5560-1.5550  Resistance 1.5590-1.5600-1.5610

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.