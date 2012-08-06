The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
- We saw the Dow Jones end the day up 217 points on Friday to finish the week at a level of 13096 after breaking a four-day losing streak.
- The market was driven forward by the US Non-Farm Payroll figures coming in at 163k, well above the anticipated figure of 95k.
- This morning, the FTSE 100 is trading up seven points to 5794, but has remained just short of breaking the psychological barrier of 5800.
- As the euro crisis rumbles on, Italys PM Mario Monti said disagreements within the 17-nation euro area are undermining the future of the currency bloc, and stressed a need for greater urgency in efforts to lower government borrowing costs.
- On a separate note, inspectors from the Troika have concluded talks in Athens, with Greece’s new coalition government offering a further €11.5bn of austerity measures in order to meet their bailout targets.
- According to the IMF, the talks went well and will resume in early September.
- This has been Nick Holloway for City Index, thank you very much for watching.