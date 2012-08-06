Dow Jones end the day up 217 points on Friday

We saw the Dow Jones end the day up 217 points on Friday to finish the week at a level of 13096 after breaking a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 6, 2012 3:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

  • We saw the Dow Jones end the day up 217 points on Friday to finish the week at a level of 13096 after breaking a four-day losing streak.
  • The market was driven forward by the US Non-Farm Payroll figures coming in at 163k, well above the anticipated figure of 95k.
  • This morning, the FTSE 100 is trading up seven points to 5794, but has remained just short of breaking the psychological barrier of 5800.
  • As the euro crisis rumbles on, Italys PM Mario Monti said disagreements within the 17-nation euro area are undermining the future of the currency bloc, and stressed a need for greater urgency in efforts to lower government borrowing costs.
  • On a separate note, inspectors from the Troika have concluded talks in Athens, with Greece’s new coalition government offering a further €11.5bn of austerity measures in order to meet their bailout targets.
  • According to the IMF, the talks went well and will resume in early September.
  • This has been Nick Holloway for City Index, thank you very much for watching.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.