Dow Jones closes at record high

The Dow Jones closed at a new record high yesterday (April 9th) on a good week for markets around the world.

It ended 0.4 per cent up at 14,673.46, a rise of almost 60 points on the start of trading.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index also had a positive day and it advanced 5.54 points, or 0.35 per cent, to finish at 1,568.61 at the close, reports Reuters.

Markets around the world have been responding positively to improved economic signs and the Nikkei has also hit a five-year high in trading.

US and Japanese investors have taken some of their profits out of the Dow Jones and the Nikkei this year, but the indexes have both recovered to break records this week.

It has already been a month full of new record highs for both the Dow Jones and the Standard and Poor's 500 Index. Each hit a new high mark on April 3rd and the Dow Jones has now more than doubled in value since March 2009.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index