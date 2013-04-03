The Dow Jones and Standard & Poor's 500 both reached a new record high yesterday (April 3rd) as the markets continue to recover from the effects of the global recession.

Standard & Poor's 500 closed at a record high of 1,570, while the Dow rose 89 points to end the day of trading at 14,662, after an earlier intraday high of about 14,684.

According to a report by BBC News, the Dow has now more than doubled in value since March 2009, when it plummeted to less than 6,550 points.

A US Department of Commerce report showed new orders for manufactured goods rose three per cent in February and this helped to fuel the growth in the markets yesterday.

The FTSE 100 has also been seeing strong growth over the course of the last few weeks and the London-based index was up by more than one per cent on the back of the news that Vodafone may be subject to an acquisition bid.

