The Dow Jones is up again today (April 11th) after it reached a new peak in yesterday's trading.

It rose by 14 points, while the Standard and Poor's 500 Index was up by 0.7 per cent, reports Reuters.

Speaking to the news provider, Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York, explained the markets are currently on a "mission".

He stated investors have been waiting for the sign of a topping out of the market before they begin to take their profits out.

"Wall Street bears have been looking for a top for months now, it hasn't emerged and no one knows what could create a top," said Mr Bakhos.

He explained the index will carry on rising until there is evidence a top could be on the way.

At the end of trading yesterday, both the Dow Jones and the Standard and Poor's 500 Index closed at new record highs.

The Dow rose by 0.4 per cent up to 14,673.46, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 5.54 points, or 0.35 per cent.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index