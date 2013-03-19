The Dow has enjoyed a good spell since the start of the month and it's ten days in a row of growth is the longest streak it has had since 1996.

According to a report by Forbes, there are 15 occasions since 1990 where the Dow has recorded gains for ten days on the spin.

The best run the Dow has ever had came in 1987, when it grew for 13 days of trading in succession, while the recent streak was shown to have been less strong than the others.

Despite being up for ten days in a row, the Dow only saw overall growth of 3.45 per cent during the course of the run, whereas previous streaks have seen the value of the index go up by more than ten per cent.

The final day of gains for the Dow came on the back of a drop in the weekly US jobless claims, which provided a boost to the markets.

