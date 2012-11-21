Dollar rises as US tries to lessen fiscal cliff impact

The dollar has advanced as US decision-makers try to lessen the impact of the imminent fiscal cliff.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 21, 2012 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar has made gains in forex trading this morning (November 21st) as the White House and Congress try to come to a conclusion over how to lessen the impact of the fiscal cliff.

Due to hit the world's largest economy in the new year, the fiscal cliff is a parcel of spending cuts and tax hikes that could seriously damage the US if no action is taken to soften the blow.

The estimated effects of the fiscal cliff will cut at least $500 billion (£314 billion) out of the economy, threatening to drive it back into recession.

Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke has warned the financial event poses a "substantial threat" to the recovery, while he also commented that growth was disappointing in the North American superpower.

At 10:30 GMT, the dollar was higher versus the euro and the pound, advancing by 0.2 per cent in trading with the single currency to $1 buying €0.782 and by 0.1 per cent against sterling to £0.628.

Find out about the pound and forex trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.