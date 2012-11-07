Dollar makes gains as Barack Obama returns to work

The dollar has made gains as Barack Obama begins his second term.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2012 5:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar has made gains in forex trading this afternoon (November 7th) as Barack Obama begins his first day back at work after being re-elected as president of the US in the early hours of this morning.

Now the race to the White House is over for another four years, attentions have turned to the looming clash over the country's budget measures.

The president will need to secure a deal with Congress to avoid the $600 billion (£375 billion) fiscal cliff of tax rises and spending cuts due to hit the world's largest economy in the new year.

These levies include ending a tax relief scheme for middle earners and changing how much doctors are paid by Medicare, the government-administered healthcare scheme used by millions of Americans.

If the fiscal cliff is not avoided, there are fears it may derail the US recovery and even push it back into recession.

At 15:55 GMT, the dollar advanced by 0.4 per cent versus the euro to $1 buying €0.783.

Find out about the dollars and forex trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.