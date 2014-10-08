Dollar hit by Fed concerns ahead of WB IMF Meetings

And just as markets began to suspect the Federal Reserve had run out of tricks in propping equities and capping the rapid rise in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2014 9:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

And just as markets began to suspect the Federal Reserve had run out of tricks in propping equities and capping the rapid rise in the US dollar, the minutes of the Sep 16-17 FOMC meeting dropped a surprise; the Fed takes a page from the past and mentions the rising dollar as a risk to exports and growth. The Fed has previously referred to the dollar as an inflation-dampening force, but not as a risk to growth — at least not in the last three years.

Dollar focus distracted by yields

The 10% and 7% rise in the dollar against the euro and yen this year was accompanied by advances of similar magnitude against other currencies, suggesting the central bank is already getting a taste of the potential currency repercussions of ending QE late this month. The Fed has spent so much energy in talking down yields — successfully — that it had overlooked the dollar.

Great timing for currency wars at the IMF/World Bank meetings

While journalists will not let this opportunity go by without readdressing the topic of currency wars and central bank-driven currency devaluations, policy makers will do the same, albeit discreetly at this weekend’s annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.

At a time when the yen’s broad plunge forced Japan’s finance minister to mention the negative impact of excessive yen weakness on energy imports, the Fed is now checking the other side of the problem, that of excessive strength.

As G8 nations and the IMF/WB forum gets under way, expect more statements from central bankers and finance ministers with regards to monetary policy, which could carry “currency side effects”.

Draghi & his former professor

ECB president, Draghi, is due to speak on Thursday at 11:00 ET (16:00 BST), followed by Fed vice chairman Stanley Fischer (not to be confused with Dallas Fed’s Fisher), who was Draghi’s PhD thesis advisor at MIT.

A host of other Fed speakers (Tarullo, Lacker and Williams) are also set to speak later in the day. Rest assured that questions over the role of euro weakness in pre-empting disinflation and USD strength in halting a nascent US recovery will emerge.

Dollar & the Fed doves

The current pullback in the US dollar began well before Tuesday’s statements from the Fed’s dovish members, dampening prospects of a near-term rate hike and reiterating the case for low interest rates. But the combination of dovish Fedspeak and partial unwinding of excessive build-up in USD long positioning cannot go unnoticed.

EUR/USD regains $1.2680s as overstretched EUR/USD shorts (three straight monthly declines) and a simultaneous 15% reduction in net EUR/USD positioning shorts in the CME’s futures contract drive the short squeeze. Monday’s 139-pip rally in EUR/USD was the biggest daily point rally since 23rd January.

Dudley & Kocherlakota

A more fundamental reason has been Fed speak, with remarks today from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kocherlakota indicating it would be “inappropriate” for the Fed to raise short-term rates anytime next year, due to the low level of current and projected inflation.

Kocherlakota’s comments were in line with those made earlier in the day by NY Fed’s Dudley: stating his support for the Fed’s large-scale asset purchase program later this month but indicating that “it’s still premature to begin to raise interest rates” because the labour market “still has too much slack and the inflation rate is too low”.

This all means that influential Fed members are shifting their focus away from jobs and back towards inflation as a way to re-affirm that rates will stay low, thus offsetting any hawkishness from the removal of QE.

Further corrective rebound in EUR/USD appears inevitable. If the latest positive correlation between USD and stocks indices continues, then our anticipation for further selloff in equity indices, suggests further corrective pullback in USD.

EURUSD Squeeze Oct 8

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.