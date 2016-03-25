Dollar ends week on a strong note after hawkish Fed talk

After a series of separate speeches from US Federal Reserve officials this past week, the dollar continued to rebound and rally after the previous week’s […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 25, 2016 4:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After a series of separate speeches from US Federal Reserve officials this past week, the dollar continued to rebound and rally after the previous week’s dramatic nosedive. Fed speakers this past week seemed unanimous in their relative hawkishness, hinting that further Fed rate hikes could well be impending, as well as attempting to downplay the previous week’s FOMC statement. That statement was widely seen as surprisingly dovish due to its significant lowering of expectations for US rate hikes this year.

As a result of this past week’s comparatively hawkish Fed talk and boosted rate hike expectations, the US dollar surged across the board, strengthening against all other major currencies, while dollar-denominated commodities like gold dropped precipitously.

For USD/CHF, which can often be seen as a close gauge of overall dollar strength and weakness, this past week’s dollar rally was manifested as a sharp rebound off key support around the 0.9650 level. This bounce from support closely matches the rebound from the same price area back in early-to-mid February. This support is currently also reinforced by a major uptrend support line that extends back to the mid-2015 lows around 0.9070. Even further supporting the USD/CHF rebound from the 0.9650 level has been the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the bullish run from August to November of last year.

This very strong confluence of support in conjunction with a more hawkish Fed has helped result in the current USD/CHF rally, which has begun to lift the currency pair out of its previously oversold technical conditions. With further dollar momentum off the current rebound, USD/CHF should once again target the closely-watched parity level (1.0000) followed by key resistance at 1.0100. To the downside, any reversal of the current rebound would need to break down below the noted 0.9650 support confluence before the short-term outlook could become bearish once again. In that event, the next major downside support area is at the key 0.9500 level.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.