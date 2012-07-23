The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
- Disappointing corporate earnings and concerns over Spanish debt triggered a sell off in the US session on Friday dragging wall street down about 120 points. The cost to finance Spanish 10 year debt has increased to 7.50% as two indebted regions of Spain seek financial aid from the Spanish government. There is also concerns that Greece may not receive further financial assistance from the IMF.
- Taking all of the above into consideration we have not had the best start to the week.
- Nikkie finished down 161 – Hang Seng down 587 (3%) FTSE – 95 @ 5557 – DAX – 90 6540 CAC is down 50 3141 and the US futures are currently down 100.
- Aviva is todays biggest faller down 4.75% after JPMorgan analysts cut their price target.
- Economic data is pretty thin today – looking ahead we have manufacturing data from china over night and Euro zone tomorrow morning. On Wednesday we are looking at UK GDP figures.
- The most recognizable companies to report their earnings today are McDonalds and Coca-Cola.