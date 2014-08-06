Diamonds are forever

Regular readers of this piece may remember my note last week in which I re-visited my late teens as a position keeper in the FX […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 6, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Regular readers of this piece may remember my note last week in which I re-visited my late teens as a position keeper in the FX market and mentioned the analogy, ‘buy dollars wear diamonds’. Well, here we are, some 20-something years later, with real evidence that this trade is starting to gather traction.

The market has finally realised that the US jobs report on Friday was still a very solid reading despite the slight miss to the downside as the six-month average has picked up to 244k and with year-on-year growth rising earlier in the week to 2.4% from the 1.7% expected as solid evidence emerges that recent data has US G2 GDP tracking 4%.

The signs are positive that the stronger US data is finally driving the US dollar, with the technical picture now pointing to a move to 83.40 or even 84.00 for the dollar index as the yearly high is broken.

The geopolitical tensions are still leaving the risk trade under pressure as Russian President, Vladimir Putin, threatens retaliatory sanctions against Europe – with airspace restrictions looking more likely than the irrational act of restricting gas supply.

Media reports this morning are suggesting that Russia has sharply increased the number of troops positioned on the Eastern border of Ukraine.

The Asian session was dominated by the fall in the NZD, following on from yet another disappointing dairy auction from the world’s largest exporter, Fonterra.

The employment data overnight showed a mixed picture as the unemployment rate dropped from 5.9% to 5.6%, but with the participation rate and wage growth failing to meet expectations, it was deemed a sell the rally event.

The UK will remain in focus this morning with the release of industrial production data, following what has been deemed a disappointing TV rebate by the pro-independence leader in Scotland.

While, across the pond this afternoon, the latest US trade balance will be revealed.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3340-1.3320-1.3295 | Resistance 1.3390-1.3435-1.3480

 

USD/JPY

Supports 102.30-102.05-101.70 Resistance 102.75-102.90-103.10

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6835-1.6800-1.6740 Resistance 1.6890-1.6925-1.6985

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.