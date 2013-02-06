Dell shares rally as Michael Dell prepares to buy back company

Shares in Dell have rallied as the company’s founder plans to buy his business back.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 6, 2013 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shares in Dell rallied on the technology-heavy Nasdaq index in New York yesterday (February 5th), after Michael Dell said he will buy back the company that he founded and bears his name.

Along with investor Silver Lake and financial backing from Microsoft, Mr Dell will offer to buy the world's third-largest PC maker for $24.4 billion (£15.5 billion) and aims to turn the state of the business around as it has been struggling in recent years as cheaper Asian rivals permeate the market.

This move will take Dell off the Nasdaq after 25 years.

Mr Dell already owns some 14 per cent of the firm and he and fellow senior executives will retain their existing stakes, with the buyout of remaining shares to be carried out by a consortium made up of Mr Dell, his investment fund and Silver Lake.

Dell's success over the past three decades has made its founder one of the wealthiest people in the US.

At market close yesterday, Dell shares rose by one per cent to $13.41 per unit.

Find out about the New York stock market and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.