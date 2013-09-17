Debenhams confirms rising sales

Sales are rising at Debenhams, it has been announced by the department store chain.

The firm revealed that it saw like-for-like sales increase by nearly two per cent in the three months to the end of August.

It was also announced by the company that it posted a 42.9 per cent rise in online sales.

Michael Sharp, chief executive of Debenhams, stated that he was pleased with the growth of the firm's sales, especially online. He added: "Looking forward, we are confident in our strategy but are not expecting any rapid recovery in consumer sentiment and the marketplace remains highly competitive."

Debenhams also confirmed in its release of the latest financial data that it had gained market share in womenswear and beauty ranges in the three-month period.

On the back of the news, the share price of the company rose by a substantial amount. At 15:38 BST this afternoon (September 17th), the firm's stock was trading 1.45 per cent up for the day.

