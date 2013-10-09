Curved phone launched by Samsung

Samsung has revealed its latest technical innovation – a smartphone with a curved screen.

The Korean firm already has a television with a curved screen but has adapted the technology included into a new smartphone.

It was announced by the company that the smartphone – which is called the Galaxy Round – will feature a 5.7in display.

Manoj Menon, managing director of consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, told the BBC that the curved screen may not be seen as a game changer, but can be an indication of future trends.

"Flexible displays have a huge role to play as the marketplace for 'internet of things' grows," he said, adding growth is likely to take hold in this area once the technology becomes cheaper.

The share price of Samsung was down today after the announcement of the new product.

Its stocks lost 0.42 per cent of their value over the course of the day's trading session.

