Currency swap deal agreed by Brazil and China

China and Brazil have agreed a currency swap.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 27, 2013 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China and Brazil have announced they have agreed terms on a new currency swap, as well as a trade deal that will benefit both rising nations.

The country's central banks are to be given the chance to swap local currencies worth up to 190 billion yuan or 60 billion reais (£20 billion).

Guido Mantega, Brazil's economy minister, suggested the extension of the partnership between the two nations will help their growth to be more stable in the coming years.

"If there were shocks to the global financial market, with credit running short, we'd have credit from our biggest international partner, so there would be no interruption of trade," he said.

China is already Brazil's biggest trading partner and smooth bilateral trade is expected as a result of the new deal between the nations.

Brazil's economy is expected to be one of the strongest in the world soon, as the Latin American country is holding both the Fifa World Cup and the Olympic Games in the near future.

Learn about the sterling and forex trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.