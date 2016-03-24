Crude oil lags as oversupply reality weighs

A surprisingly high level of U.S. crude oil inventory reported on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) has led to a pullback in recently […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 24, 2016 3:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A surprisingly high level of U.S. crude oil inventory reported on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) has led to a pullback in recently recovering oil prices. According to the EIA, crude oil stockpiles shot up by 9.4 million barrels last week, far surpassing the 2.5-million-barrel build that was previously expected. Oil prices continued to be pressured early on Thursday as it remained clear that the global oversupply situation would not be so easily addressed, despite continuing speculation over a proposed cooperation among major oil-producing nations to coordinate a production limit. Also weighing on oil prices on Thursday was continuing strength in the US dollar, which has been surging this week due to a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve as communicated by several key Fed officials.

As oversupply conditions continue to plague crude oil markets and the dollar remains relatively well-supported due to ongoing anticipation of more Fed rate hikes, downside risk for oil prices persists. This risk lingers despite the sharp rally and recovery from multi-year lows that has occurred within the past two months. This recovery has been built on little more than speculation over the noted proposal among OPEC nations and Russia to coordinate a production limit. Furthermore, it should be kept in mind that even if these talks successfully produce an agreement, there are no assurances that simply instituting a crude oil output cap near record high production levels would do much to alleviate the enduring oversupply situation.

From a technical perspective, the Brent Crude benchmark has been in a moderate pullback since it reached a new three-month high around the 42.00 resistance level late last week. That 42.00 level is a highly significant support/resistance area, and it is also currently reinforced by the presence of the key 200-day moving average. Prior to reaching that level, Brent had broken out above a major downtrend channel extending back to last year’s 70.00-area high. While that channel breakout in early March was a significant bullish event, the noted 42.00 resistance level continued to loom as a potential barrier to further gains. Currently, this 42.00 level remains as the key technical level to watch for Brent Crude. With sustained weakness under this level, crude oil prices could continue to be pressured, with the next major price target around the key 36.00 support objective. To the upside, it should be noted that Brent has not traded above its 200-day moving average since mid-2014. Therefore, as this moving average is currently situated immediately to the upside, it should serve as a very significant resistance factor, as it just did within the past week. In the event that a rebound and further rally have the strength to break out above this resistance, however, bullish momentum could potentially push Brent up to the key 46.00 resistance level.

Brent Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.