Construction output drops in UK

The construction sector in the UK saw output slow during August, according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Data from the ONS showed a 0.1 per cent drop in output during August, although the year-on-year figures show a rise of four per cent in the last year.

While overall output was slightly down for the sector in August, housebuilding was shown to be up by 1.6 per cent during the month.

Construction output had previously risen by 2.6 per cent in July, so the new data from the ONS shows a slowdown in the sector in the following weeks.

This latest data for the construction industry from the ONS comes shortly after the pound fell against the euro and the dollar on the back of figures showing a surprise 1.1 per cent fall in industrial output in August.

The health of the construction sector is seen as a key indicator for the UK's economy as a whole, which expanded during the second quarter of the year.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index