Construction output drops in UK

The UK’s construction output was lower in August.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2013 1:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The construction sector in the UK saw output slow during August, according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Data from the ONS showed a 0.1 per cent drop in output during August, although the year-on-year figures show a rise of four per cent in the last year.

While overall output was slightly down for the sector in August, housebuilding was shown to be up by 1.6 per cent during the month.

Construction output had previously risen by 2.6 per cent in July, so the new data from the ONS shows a slowdown in the sector in the following weeks.

This latest data for the construction industry from the ONS comes shortly after the pound fell against the euro and the dollar on the back of figures showing a surprise 1.1 per cent fall in industrial output in August.

The health of the construction sector is seen as a key indicator for the UK's economy as a whole, which expanded during the second quarter of the year.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.