Company Reporting for Week Starting September 3 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 3rd September 2012
|No companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 4th September 2012
|No companies scheduled to report
|Wednesday, 5th September 2012
|Sports Direct International Plc
|SPD.L
|UK
|Trading
|Thursday, 6th September 2012
|Aer Lingus Group Plc
|AERL.I
|UK
|Traffic
|Easyjet Plc
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic
|WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc
|MRW.L
|UK
|H1
|Friday, 7th September 2012
|SThree Plc
|STHR.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|* Before Markets Open
** After Markets CloseFTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange, Dow Jones Industrial Average:The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.