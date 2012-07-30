Company Reporting Dates Starting July 30 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 30th July 2012
|HSBC Holding Plc
|HSBA.L
|UK
|H1
|Hiscox Ltd
|HSX.L
|UK
|H1
|Ryanair Holding Plc
|RYA.I
|UK
|Q1
|Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
|APC
|US
|Q2
|Tuesday, 31st July 2012
|BP Plc
|BP.L
|UK
|Q2
|Drax Group Plc
|DRX.L
|UK
|H1
|Fresnillo Plc
|FRES.L
|UK
|H1
|Vedanta Resources Plc
|VED.L
|UK
|Q1 Output
|Weir Group Plc
|WEIR.L
|UK
|H1
|Pfizer
|PFE
|US
|Q2
|United States Steel Corp
|X
|US
|Q2
|Wednesday, 1st August 2012
|Antofagasta Plc
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Q2 Output
|Eurasian Natural Resources Corp
|ENRC.L
|UK
|Q2 Output
|Next Plc
|NXT.L
|US
|Trading
|Rightmove Plc
|RMV.L
|UK
|H1
|Standard Chartered Plc
|STAN.L
|UK
|H1
|Taylor Wimpey Plc
|TW.L
|UK
|H1
|Harley-Davidson
|HOG
|US
|Q2
|MasterCard Inc
|MA
|US
|Q2
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX
|US
|Q2
|Thursday, 2nd August 2012
|BAE Systems Plc
|BAES.L
|UK
|H1
|Ladbrokes Plc
|LAD.L
|UK
|H1
|Robert Walters Plc
|RWA.L
|UK
|H1
|Trinity mirror Plc
|TNI.L
|UK
|H1
|American International Group
|AIG
|US
|Q2
|Kellogg Co
|K
|US
|Q2
|Kraft Foods
|KFT.O
|US
|Q2
|Southwestern Energy
|SWN
|US
|Q2
|Time Warner Cable Inc
|TWC
|US
|Q2
|Friday, 3rd August 2012
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
|RBS.L
|UK
|H1
|The Procter & Gamble Company
|PG
|US
|Q4
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets Close
FTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.