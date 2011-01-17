Company Reporting Dates Starting January 17 2011
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Time
|Monday 17th January 2011
|Tuesday 18th January 2011
|AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD LIMITED
|ABGL.L
|UK
|Q4
|BURBERRY GROUP PLC
|BRBY
|UK
|Q3 TRADE
|CARPHONE WAREHOUSE GROUP PLC
|CPW.L
|UK
|TRADING
|EXPERIAN PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|TRADING
|IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
|IGG.L
|UK
|H1
|RIO TINTO PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Q4 OUTPUT
|SABMILLER PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|TRADING
|Apple Inc.
|APPL.0
|US
|Q1
|Citigroup Inc.
|C.
|US
|Q4
|13:00
|Wenesday 19th January 2011
|ASOS PLC
|ASOS.L
|UK
|TRADING
|WETHERSPOON (JD) PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Trading
|LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
|LAND.L
|UK
|Q3 trading
|WILLIAM HILL PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|TRADING
|eBay
|EBAY.0
|US
|Q4
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|US
|Q4
|13:00
|Wells Fargo & Company
|WFC
|US
|Q4
|13:00
|Thursday 20th January 2011
|MAN GROUP PLC
|EMG.L
|UK
|Q3 TRADE
|07:00
|EASYJET PLC
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Trading
|Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
|FCX
|US
|Q4
|GOOG.0
|US
|Q4
|Morgan Stanley
|MS
|US
|Q4
|Friday 21st January 2011
|Bank of America Corp.
|BAC
|US
|Q4
|12:00
|General Electric
|GE
|US
|Q4
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets Close
FTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.