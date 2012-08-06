Company Reporting Dates 8211 06 08 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 6th August 2012
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|Tuesday, 7th August 2012
|Walt Disney
|DIS
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Intercontinental Hotels Group
|IHG.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Premier Foods
|PFD.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Wednesday, 8th August 2012
|Rio Tinto
|RIO.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Macy’s
|M
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Thursday, 9th August 2012
|RandGold Resources
|RRS.L
|UK
|Q2
|TUI Travels
|TT.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Friday, 10th August 2012
|Prudential
|PRU.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|JC Penney Co
|JCP
|US
|Q2 Trade
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets Close
FTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.