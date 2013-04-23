A new report has claimed companies that have a diverse board are more likely to have a higher share price than those firms that do not.

In the 2013 Eversheds Board Report, over 500 top businesses in Europe, the US, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Brazil were analysed between 2011 and 2012.

Chairman of the firm John Heaps stated boards have been subject to greater scrutiny since the first Eversheds Board Report was published in 2011.

It was pointed out in the report that the trend seems to be "to have fewer executives on a board, but companies with better share price performance have a higher ratio of executives to non-executives than the regional norm".

Mr Heaps added the organisation is confident that its latest data will provide a valuable contribution to the debate on what makes for good corporate governance in boardrooms.

Bookmaker William Hill recently saw its share price rise on the back of the news its financial results for the first quarter of the year showed an eight per cent rise in profits.

