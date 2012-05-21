Companies Reporting Week Starting May 21 2012
Major UK and US Companies: Key companies reporting this week include British Land, Ryanair, Marks and Spencer, Vodafone, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, Dell, BurBerry Group and more. […]
Major UK and US Companies: Key companies reporting this week include British Land, Ryanair, Marks and Spencer, Vodafone, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, Dell, BurBerry Group and more. […]
Key companies reporting this week include British Land, Ryanair, Marks and Spencer, Vodafone, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, Dell, BurBerry Group and more.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 21st May 2012
|British Land Co Plc
|BLND.L
|UK
|Final
|Ryanair Holdings Plc
|RYA.I
|UK
|Final
|Tuesday, 22nd May 2012
|Marks & Spencer Group Plc
|MKS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Vodafone Group Plc
|VOD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Dell Inc
|DELL.O
|US
|Q1
|Ralph Lauren Corp.
|RL
|US
|Q4
|Wednesday, 23rd May 2012
|Burberry Group Plc
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Hewlett Packard Co
|HPQ
|US
|Q2
|Thursday, 24th May 2012
|ASOS Plc
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Daily Mail & General Trust Plc
|DMGOa.L
|UK
|H1
|Mothercare Plc
|MTC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Sabmiller
|SAB.L
|UK
|Prelim
|United Utilities Group Plc
|UU.L
|UK
|Prelim
|H.J. Heinz Company
|HNZ
|US
|Q4
|Tiffany & Co.
|TIF
|US
|Q1
|Friday, 25th May 2012
|No companies to report
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.