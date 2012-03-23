Companies Reporting Week Starting March 26 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 26th March 2012
|Bowleven Plc
|BLVN.L
|UK
|H1
|Apollo Group, Inc
|APOL.0
|US
|Q2
|Tuesday, 27th March 2012
|Compass Group Plc
|CPG.L
|UK
|Trading
|Kazakhmys Plc
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Wolseley Plc
|WOS.L
|UK
|H1
|Lennar Corp.
|LEN
|US
|Q2
|Walgreen Co
|WAG
|US
|Q2
|Wednesday, 28th March 2012
|Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL Plc
|DOM.L
|UK
|Trade
|Petropavlovsk Plc
|POG.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Thursday, 29th March 2012
|Clinton Cards Plc
|CLCA.L
|UK
|H1
|Firstgroup Plc
|FGP.L
|UK
|Trading
|Homeserve Plc
|HSV.L
|UK
|Trading
|Imperial Tobacco Group Plc
|IMT.L
|UK
|Trading
|TUI Travel Plc
|TT.L
|UK
|Trading
|Best Buy Co., Inc.
|BBY
|US
|Q4
|Friday, 30th March 2012
|Tate & Lyle Plc
|TATE.L
|UK
|Trading
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100:
The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.